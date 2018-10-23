Ruth (Brown) Solomon-Robinson

Ruth (Brown) Solomon-Robinson, 102 – late of Lynn. Died on October 23, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Dr. Louis Solomon and George Robinson. Beloved mother of Susan and her husband Barry Mugnano and the late Ellen Paul. Cherished grandmother of Gale Barry, Gary Paul, Greg Oginz, Jodi Mugnano, and Heidi Ferrante. Proud great-grandmother of Sarah Snee, Robert Barry, Marisa Paul, Max Paul, Emma Ferrante, and Isabelle Ferrante. Dear sister of the late Jack Brown.

Services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on October 23. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue #205, Newton, MA 02466. (Goldman)