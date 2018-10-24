Norman B. Sandler

Norman B. Sandler, 82 – late of Malden. Died on October 21, 2018.

Dear son of the late Frances and David Sandler. Beloved father of Robin LeBlanc and Jodi Parent. Adored grandfather of Christopher LeBlanc and Matthew Parent. Dear brother of the late Dr. Harvey Sandler.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Friday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:15-11 a.m. Interment in Danvers. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 500 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the Spinal Research Foundation.