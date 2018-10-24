Phyllis (Pierce) Shapiro-Ferbank

Phyllis (Pierce) Shapiro-Ferbank, 94 – late of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Lynn. Died on October 23, 2018.

Wife of the late Stanley Ferbank and Harold Shapiro. Mother of Nancy Cass, Dr. Paul Ferbank, and late Joyce Ferbank. Grandmother of Adam, Carly, Sarah, and Jonathan “Yoni.”

Services at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road (off Bay State Road), Lynn, on Thursday, October 25 at 12:30 p.m. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. (Goldman)