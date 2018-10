Dr. Emilia (Lifshitz) Sigalov

Dr. Emilia (Lifshitz) Sigalov, 90 – late of Marblehead. Died on October 22, 2018.

Wife of the late Mikhail Sigalov. Mother of Natalia Kogan and her husband Leon. Grandmother of Irina Kogan and her husband Richard Whitmarsh. Great-grandmother of Corey and Benjamin Whitmarsh. Sister of Larisa Vladislavsky.

For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to Jewish National Fund, Forestry & Green Innovations, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570. (Stanetsky- Hymanson)