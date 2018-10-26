Beverly Gerson

Beverly Gerson, of Marble­head, entered into rest on October 26, 2018. Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Pearl (Halpern) Fink. She was the beloved wife of Robert Gerson, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. She was 67 years old.

Beverly received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master’s degree in Child Development from Michigan State University. For many years, she was the well-respected director for the Salem State Pre-School Program. Ms. Gerson was a firm believer and advocate of early childhood education programs. She was a past president of the Mass. section of the National Coalition for Campus Children’s Centers and was often invited as a guest lecturer for the Salem State University education department. Beverly was a longtime member at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead and was a proud docent at the Peabody Essex Museum.

In addition to her husband Robert, those left to cherish Beverly’s memory are her devoted children Benjamin Gerson and his husband Kevin Mullins of Cambridge, and Jonathan Gerson of Manchester, N.H.; her brother and sister- in -law David and Terri Gerson of Maine; and many cousins and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn Fink.

A funeral service for Beverly will be held on Monday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Interment will follow in Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park of Marblehead, Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be observed at the late home on Monday, October 29, from 5-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, October 30, from 5-8 p.m. Contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to Peabody Essex Museum Docent Memorial Fund, 161 Essex St., Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.