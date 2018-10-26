Gerald L. “Jerry” Naplan

Gerald L. “Jerry” Naplan, 86, formerly of Marblehead, Peabody, and originally Revere, entered into rest on October 18, 2018 at Arbor Place in Rockville, MD.

Jerry was the husband of the late Dianne, father to Steven and Allan, father-in-law to Puspamitra and Christina, and the beloved “Zayde” to his three grandchildren Jonah, Narayani and Elliot.

Jerry was a professional educator, having worked for 43 years in the Revere public schools as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor and director of adult education. For many years, he also served as director of Community Education Programs for the Town of Marblehead.

In addition to his loving commitment to family, Jerry maintained a deep devotion to the Jewish community, including lifelong support for Israel and many years of activism on behalf of the persecuted “refusenik” Jews of the former Soviet Union, including assistance to those who resettled on the North Shore.

Having served on the School Committee of the former Cohen Hillel Academy, his family invites others to continue his legacy through charitable donations in his honor to the institution now known as Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945 or online at epsteinhillel.org.