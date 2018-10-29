Barbara E. Gloss

Barbara E. Gloss, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2018, at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody.

Barbara was born on July 6, 1925 and lived most of her life in Winthrop. She was a graduate of Winthrop High School in 1943. She married Harry Gloss, Jr. on June 3, 1945 and had four children. She served as president for both Hadassah and B’nai B’rith for many years.

She was a loving daughter and caretaker for her mother, husband, four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They were the source of her greatest happiness. After making sure all of her children went to college, Barbara went back to school at the age of 61 and received her B.S. degree in Gerontology from UMass Boston. She was an advocate and lobbyist for the Massachusetts Association of Older Americans and the Alzheimer’s Association. She loved the arts and studied sculpting at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston for many years. Barbara had an uncanny ability to make everyone she touched feel special.

She is survived by her children Cynthia Heyman of Delray Beach, Fla., Adrienne Blue of Lynnfield, Stanley Gloss of Middleton, and Marjorie Sheris of Beverly. She is also survived by her siblings Esta Sweet and Leon Greenberg, both of Florida.

Family and friends whose lives Barbara touched were invited to celebrate her life at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, on October 29. Shiva will be celebrated beginning at the home of Stanley Gloss on Monday from 5-9 PM, Tuesday 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM, and on Wednesday 2-5 PM. Shiva will then be observed at the home of Adrienne Blue on Thursday from 5-7:30 PM, Friday 10 AM-12 PM, and Saturday evening 7-9 PM. Evening services will be held at 7 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings. Donations can be made in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.