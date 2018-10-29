Gertrude M. (Brown) Walsh, 97 – late of Chelsea. Died on October 25, 2018.
Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Bessie (Cohen) Brown. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Walsh. Mother of Heather Cohen. (Torf)
