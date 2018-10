Marilyn (Kelfer) Breen

Marilyn (Kelfer) Breen – late of Winthrop. Died on October 27, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Arthur Breen.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Levine) Kelfer.

Marilyn is survived by her children Lawrence Breen and his wife Lillian, and Lisa Frye and her husband Gordon; her grandchildren Peter, Michelle, Steven, Adam, and Evan. She was predeceased by her siblings Selma Cabral, Albert and Jordon Kelfer. (Torf)