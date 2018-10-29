Natalie Needleman Breitman Velleman

Natalie Needleman Breitman Velleman, formerly of Swampscott and Peabody, died on October 26, 2018.

She was the wife of the late Harold E. Velleman of Peabody and the late Leonard Breitman of Swampscott. She was the daughter of Rose Freedman Needleman and Philip Needleman, and the sister of the late Charlotte Needleman Weiner, Beatrice Needleman Kaufman, and Sidney Needleman.

Natalie was the mother of Barry Velleman and his companion Janice Plunkett D’Avignon of Marshfield, Alan and Pam Breitman of Sharon, Karen and Harry Byers of Andover, Neal and Maggie Breitman of Stoughton, and Phyllis Breitman and Dan Gingras of Rye, N.H. She was the grandmother of Leigh and Doug Hurd, Michelle and Charlie Hipwood, Robin Breitman and Graham Wilson, Stephen and Alison Byers, Billy and Marissa Byers, and the late David Velleman; and the great-grandmother of Braden, Sienna, Grayson, Zoey, Cameron, Zach, Hannah, Henry, and Natalie. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)