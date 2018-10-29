Phyllis (Mendelson) Radler

Phyllis (Mendelson) Radler, 92 – late of Saugus, entered into rest on October 26, 2018. Born in Stoneham, she was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Slosberg) Mendelson. She was the beloved wife of Samuel Radler for 47 years before his passing in 1995.

Those left to cherish Phyllis’ memory are her devoted children Richard Radler of Maynard, Diane (Radler) Medley of Saugus, and Leslie (Radler) Rizzo of Chandler, Ariz.; her loving brother Marvin Mendelson of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her cherished grandchildren Kimberly (Radler) Pratt, Brian Radler, Erika (Medley) Munoz, Jason Rizzo, Marcie (Rizzo) Gallo, and her dear nine great grandchildren. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)