Shirley (Horovitz) Shumsker

Shirley (Horovitz) Shumsker, 99, late of Peabody, formerly of Danvers and Chelsea, the beloved wife of the late Sidney Shumsker, entered into rest on October 24, 2018. Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Max and Rose (Karass) Horovitz.

Shirley was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She was a stay-at-home mom and resided in Chelsea for over 60 years before moving to Danvers and then Peabody. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her daughters Leslie G. Shumsker and her husband Jerry Leabman, Joyce S. Bianco and her husband Nicky, and Ellen A. Sirois and her husband William. She also leaves her sister Mona Shafter and her late husband Ronald; her brother the late Irving Horovitz and his wife Selma; her grandchildren Allyson Hurley and her husband Michael, Michael Schultz and his wife Erica, Andrew Bianco, Raychel Mahoney and her husband Peter; and her great-grandchildren Mikayla, Michael, Lexi, Eli, William, and the late Ari Shultz.

Private graveside services were held at the Sudilkov Cemetery in Everett.