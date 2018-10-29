Sarah “Sally” (Cooper) Yanow

Sarah “Sally” (Cooper) Yanow, 88, of Salem, and previously of Revere, and Boca Raton, Fla., entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family, on October 28, 2018, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mrs. Yanow was born in Medford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Cashman) Cooper. She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Perry Yanow with whom she shared 42 years of a storybook marriage. She was the beloved mother of Mark Yanow and his wife Anne, and Joan Yanow; adoring grandmother of Brooke Yanow, Kristen Yanow, Alexis Bonacorso and Jonathan Yanow and his wife Jennifer. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Betty) Gordon and of the late Jacob Cooper, Lillian Cooper and Saul Cooper. Cherished companion of the late Donald Silverman and Kalman Kobrin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Yanow was born and educated in Medford, and began a career in fashion modeling. She and Perry raised their children in the Point of Pines, Revere and enjoyed an active social life. She was especially passionate and proud of her family and their accomplishments. A lady with impeccable taste, she was an extraordinary cook and delighted in entertaining her family and friends. Sally was an avid bridge player and enjoyed baking, flower arranging and traveling. She was a member of the La Bailliage de Boston de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world’s largest gastronomic organization. She was a supporter of many charitable veteran, health and social-related causes. In her later years she worked in retail and especially cherished her extended L.H. Rogers family in Salem and Boston.

A funeral service for Sally will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with internment at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St, Sharon. Following internment, condolence calls may be made at Crown Pointe Condominium Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Sarah Yanow to the Dr. Perry Yanow Memorial Scholarship Fund, Salem State University Foundation, 352 Lafayette St., Salem, MA 01970.

The family would also like to express its appreciation to the staff at Grosvenor Park Health Care in Salem, Care Dimensions Hospice in Danvers, and the Louis and Anne Green Memory & Wellness Center at Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla., for their support and kindness. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.