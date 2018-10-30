Edith Lemack

Edith Lemack, of Peabody, entered into rest on October 27, 2018. Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Pearl Goldberg. She was the beloved wife of Hyman Lemack for 67 wonderful years before she passed comfortably at home. She was 84 years old.

Those left to cherish Edith’s memory are her devoted children Edward and Sharon Lemack of Newton, N.H., Barry and Arlene Warshafsky of Peabody, David Lemack of Peabody, and Michael Lemack of Sanford, Maine; she was predeceased by her son, the late Stephen Lemack of Chula Vista, Calif. She leaves eight cherished grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Edith loved to volunteer for many organizations. She volunteered for Jewish Family & Children’s Services for many years. She was instrumental in settling many Russian immigrant families in the North Shore. She worked diligently finding apartments and donated furniture. She would take them for doctor’s appointments, to Social Security offices and on job interviews. She also brought the families to register their children for schools. She was there to help with emotional support as they shared information about their Jewish customs. The common language was Yiddish.

As a volunteer for B’nai Brith of Peabody, she collected food in the early years of the Haven for Hunger. She would go to bakeries and supermarkets, collecting their day-old baked and canned goods.

She also started a program in the Peabody and Danvers elementary schools, collecting winter coats, hats and gloves for homeless children that were living in the motels on Route 1 and underprivileged children going to the Haven.

Her passion in life was helping people in need.

Edith’s funeral service was held on October 30 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody.

Shiva will be observed on Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edith’s memory may be made to Haven for Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.