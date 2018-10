Rhoda (Harris) Tanner

Rhoda (Harris) Tanner, 85 – late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Peabody, Malden and Revere. Died on October 25, 2018.

Wife of the late Alvin Tanner. Mother of Debra and Harvey Miller, Michael and Heidi Tanner, and Alan and Robyn Tanner. Grandmother of Heather, Jessica (Orlando), Elizabeth, Kelly, Samantha, and Melissa. Sister of James and Karen Harris and the late Gerald (Shirley) Harris. Sister-in-law of Elaine and the late Burton Bloomberg.