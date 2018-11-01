Russian Jews form close-knit Andover Outing Club

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

NOVEMBER 1, 2018, ANDOVER – Before newly arrived immigrants can even contemplate the larger questions of what it means to build a life in a new country, they must conquer logistical challenges: opening a bank account, finding a place to live, finding furniture to put in it – the list goes on. But when there is a nearby, ready-made community of people with similar backgrounds, things get a little easier.

That’s what has happened in Andover, where there is a group of Russian Jews who have formed an informal association of friends called the Andover Outing Club. Together, they celebrate Jewish holidays, host fund-raisers, put on plays, go hiking, attend lectures, workshops, pottery classes, and more. They also help newcomers acclimate to life in America.

“You feel the community,” said Zhanna Chatsman of North Andover, who recounted the time the group sent over so much supplies and furniture, it more or less completed the new home of a childhood friend who had just arrived from Russia. “The attitude is ‘whatever they need, I will see if I have it – I’ll just give it to them.’ That’s what I call friends. That’s what makes that group special.”

The group was assembled by Elena Ulanovsky, a writer originally from Ukraine who serves as one of the group’s unofficial organizers. When Ulanovsky moved with her family from Israel to America in 2009, she met Russian Israelis who were working at an IT company that also has an office in Israel.

“We started to collect people one by one,” said Ulanovsky, describing the coalescing of a group of around 60. In addition to social outings, the group usually hosts one or two major fund-raisers each year, including one for a youth video/theater studio in Ariel, a settlement town in the West Bank that has a large population of former Russians.

This is a cause dear to Ulanovsky’s heart, because not only did she live in Israel for close to 20 years, but she is a screenwriter, author, and playwright. In 1999, she wrote a novel called “Apocalypse,” imagining an Israel engulfed in war, and a mother’s search to find her children in Europe after their ship out of Israel is hijacked. She also has published “Palms from the Asphalt,” a story of the near 1 million Jews who made aliyah from the Soviet Union to Israel in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

“Palms of the Asphalt” tells a story that is shared by Ulanovsky and most other members of the group. Ulanovsky immigrated to Haifa in 1990 as the Soviet Union was disintegrating and many Jews feared what would come next. At first, adjusting to life in a foreign country was difficult and disorienting for Ulanovsky, who was also unaccustomed to life in a capitalist country.

“It was like being on the moon – it was so hard,” she said. She needed to learn Hebrew fast, and then try to find a job, which was near impossible as so many other Soviet Jews poured into the country.

“It was scary, but I never regretted [moving],” said Yuliana Shneer of Andover, who came to Haifa from Kiev in 1990. Shneer, like Ulanovsky and many other Russian Jews, began by cleaning houses, but worked her way to a better life and career. Shneer attended the Technion, Israel’s equivalent of MIT, to study computer science, and eventually got a good job as a computer programmer.

Several members of the Andover Outing Club found work in the many high-tech companies in and around the area in the 2000s, and once again packed up everything to start a life in a new country.

“The second immigration was easier than the first immigration, because you have a salary, and a credit card,” said Ulanovsky, who pointed out this time around, members of the group had good jobs waiting for them, often with the same companies they’d worked for before. They also had another advantage this time that they didn’t have when they moved to Israel: the Andover Outing Club.

“I like being involved in this group’s life,” said Sofia Briskin of Andover, who was born in Kislovodsk, Russia and immigrated to Israel in 1998. “Since most of the group doesn’t have families in America, it’s important to have close friends who will be like a family member.”