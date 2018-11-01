The faces of the Pittsburgh massacre

Michael Wittner

NOVEMBER 1, 2018 – On Saturday, October 27, 11 Jews attending Shabbat services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were murdered. Here are their stories.

Joyce Fienberg, 75

A native of Toronto who settled in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, Fienberg was a former research specialist at the University of Pittsburgh. The Learning Research and Development Center where she worked wrote that Fienberg was a “cherished friend” and an “elegant, engaging, and warm person.” A former student, Jason Connor, told CNN that Fienberg welcomed students into her home, and sent them cards after they had graduated. “She really was an engaging, elegant, and warm person,” said Connor. Fienberg, a grandmother and mother of two sons, was married to a professor emeritus of statistics at Carnegie Mellon University.

Richard Gottfried, 65

Gottfried, of Ross Township, Pa., ran a dental practice with his wife, and together they volunteered at a Catholic Charities free dental clinic. Gottfried and his wife also worked part-time at a clinic providing dental care to refugees and immigrants. “He was very devoted to community and to service,” Susan Kalson, the chief executive of the Squirrel Hill Health Center, told the New York Times. “He loved working with our underserved patients.” Gottfried, who was a member of the New Light Congregation that was housed in the building, was an active participant in his faith, although his wife was Catholic. “It was impressive how supportive they were of one another in practicing their faiths,” Judy Weitzman, Gottfried’s first cousin, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rose Mallinger, 97

Mallinger, of Squirrel Hill, was remembered by congregants at the Tree of Life Synagogue as an energetic, spry woman who seemed much younger than she actually was. “You’ve never met a more vivacious 97-year-old,” Brian Schreiber, the CEO of the Jewish Community of Pittsburgh, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “She was just so full of life. She had so much energy.” Mallinger, a retired school secretary, was a regular at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and a fixture of the community. “She was a synagogue-goer, and not everybody is. She’s gone to the synagogue for a lifetime,” Chuck Diamond, a former Tree of Life rabbi, told the Washington Post. “I feel a part of me died in that building.”

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Rabinowitz, of Edgewood Borough, Pa. was widely acclaimed as a deeply compassionate family physician. “He was one of the finest people I’ve ever met in my life. He had a moral compass stronger than anyone I have ever known,” his colleague and medical school classmate, Dr. Ken Ciesielka, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ciesielka also reported that his phone had been ringing off the hook all morning with Rabinowitz’s patients, who all came to see Rabinowitz as more than just a doctor. “He was the sort of doctor who sent you on your way feeling better in all respects. I’m one of hundreds who would say the same thing,” Jan Grice, whose husband and daughter were also treated by Rabinowtiz, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Michael Kerr recalled on Facebook that in the early years of AIDS, Rabinowitz was one of just a few doctors who treated AIDS patients well. “He often held our hands (without rubber gloves) and always hugged us as we left his office,” Kerr wrote. Rabinowitz was once president of the Reconstructionist congregation Dor Hadash that met in the building, and blew the shofar on Yom Kippur.

David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59

The Rosenthal brothers, of Squirrel Hill, were roommates at a home for adults with intellectual disabilities, and were deeply involved with the Tree of Life Synagogue and Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. They turned up every week for services, and congregants could always look forward to being greeted warmly by the two brothers when they walked in. “They’ve been fixtures there for as long as anyone can remember,” Jeffrey Solomon, a relative and lifelong member of Tree of Life, told the New York Times. “To say that everyone in the Pittsburgh Jewish community knows them is not even a remote exaggeration. They were both active participants in so much of life.”

Sylvan Simon, 86, and Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan and Bernice Simon of Wilkinsburg, Pa., married at the Tree of Life synagogue in 1956, and had been together ever since. “They held hands and always smiled and he would open the door for her – all those things you want from another person,” their neighbor Heather Graham told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Another neighbor, Jo Stepaniak, voiced similar sentiments to CNN. “They were kind, generous, and good-hearted individuals,” Stepaniak said. “They were the sweetest people you could imagine.” Sylvan was a retired accountant, and Bernice was a retired nurse.

Daniel Stein, 71

Stein, of Squirrel Hill, was once president of the New Light Congregation, one of three congregations that were located in the synagogue building, and his wife Sharyn is the vice-chair of membership at the local Hadassah chapter. A retired substitute teacher, he had recently become a grandfather. According to his nephew, Steven Halle, he attended Saturday morning services. “He didn’t miss it for years and years. The synagogue was his life,” Halle told the New York Times. Halle also remembered his uncle’s humor and affability. “He was somebody that everybody liked – very dry sense of humor.”

Melvin Wax, 88

Wax, of Squirrel Hill, was leading Shabbat services at New Life Congregation at the time of the shooting. A retired accountant, father, and grandfather, Wax was described as an easygoing person who loved to tell jokes. His sister, Bonnie Wax, told CNN affiliate WTAE that her brother was “always in a good mood, always full of jokes.” He was also a fixture of the Jewish community who was proud of his Judaism and active in the synagogue. “We used to kid with him that you should’ve been a rabbi,” Wax said about her brother. “The synagogue was very important to him.”

Irving Younger, 69

Younger, of Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood, was a former baseball coach and realtor, who is remembered as a kind man who spoke often about his family. “He was the most wonderful dad and grandpa,” his neighbor Tina Prizner told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He talked about his daughter and his grandson always, and he never had an unkind word to say about anybody.” Prizner also told the Tribune-Review that he was active in the Tree of Life Congregation. “He went every day. He was an usher at his synagogue, and he never missed a day,” Prizner said.

“He was a guy that when you walked in, he was the first person that would meet you and help you find a seat,” former Tree of Life President Barton Schachter told CNN. “He liked to make sure you knew where you were in the prayer book. It was his duty. He felt responsible. He felt like his role was to help serve.”