West Point, Jewish values led Schneider to run for Congress

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

NOVEMBER 1, 2018, BEVERLY – When Joe Schneider hears the rhetoric surrounding much of contemporary American politics, he’s reminded of his early childhood in communist Romania.

“When I listen to politicians just present talking points, they all are saying the same exact thing, like the Soviet Politburo,” said Schneider, who is running as a Republican against incumbent Seth Moulton to represent Massachusetts’ Sixth Congressional District in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 election. “They didn’t say anything – they were all just on the Communist Party talking points. This is political discourse in America today.”

Schneider, of Beverly, wanted to run a different sort of campaign. Fashioning himself as an independent voice running against an opponent he says votes in lockstep with Democratic leadership, Schneider has promised to vote in the interest of his constituents, which include residents of the North Shore and Cape Ann.

“My name is on the ballot to represent the interests of the constituents of the Sixth District,” said Schneider. “When the Republican Party does something that’s in the interest of the country and of the constituents of this district, I will support it. If they say something or do something I disagree with or I find offensive, I will do my best to correct it. If I can’t correct it, I will oppose it. If the Democrats ever propose something actually beneficial to the country, and to the district, I will support it. I am an independent voice.”

If elected, Schneider said his top priorities would include curbing corruption; reducing government waste and inefficiency; imposing term limits on Congress; and helping to create a tax structure that puts more money into the pockets of his constituents, as opposed to lobbyists and special interests.

Schneider credits his independence and his values to the United States Military Academy, which he attended after he and his Jewish family left Romania in 1962. There, he acquired what he calls “West Point values” – honesty, integrity, and courage – that he uses to guide him both in his campaign and in life.

After graduating from West Point, Schneider joined the Green Beret Special Forces. Through the GI Bill, he acquired an MBA from Harvard Business School and has since spent his career working in the aerospace, hi-tech, and defense industries as an entrepreneur and consultant.

Schneider also credits West Point for strengthening his Jewish identity. As a child in Romania, a country with a long history of anti-Semitism, Schneider and his family were largely nonreligious, though he was bar mitzvahed upon arriving in America. However, at West Point, where it was mandatory for cadets to attend chapel services that corresponded to their faith, Schneider became more connected to his Judaism.

“It was the greatest thing that happened to me spiritually,” he said. “I have a deep sense of being Jewish, and I’m definitely a Zionist.”

Schneider has traveled to Israel many times, and worked with Israeli companies. He also argues that his platform is better for the local Jewish community and Israel than Moulton’s. Unlike the Democratic incumbent, he applauds the recent decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, supports withdrawing from the Iran deal, and supports the Taylor Force Act, a bill that cuts American aid to Palestinians until they end stipends for terrorist convicts and families of slain attackers.

“Israel is still a big force for stability and prosperity,” said Schneider.

Schneider attends Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly. He says his Judaism has informed his desire to protect and preserve.

“I always recognize as a historian that we’re one generation away from something bad happening either to our democracy or to the Jewish people,” he said, “so every generation has to step up and do its part.”