Mildred (Zimmerman) Baran

Mildred (Zimmerman) Baran, 79 – late of Malden. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. Died on November 1, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Melvin D. Baran. Beloved mother of Andy and his wife Lisa Baran and Alecia Baran. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Shayna, and Sadie. Dear sister of Melvin, Allen, and late Sheldon Zimmerman.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Sunday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Melrose. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or Husky House, 391 Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747.