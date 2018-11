Eunice Jacobs

Eunice Jacobs, formerly of Swampscott, the wife of the late Bertram Jacobs, passed away on October 31, 2018, after a brief illness. She was 96.

She was surrounded with love; her daughters Linda Jacobs Rivera, Jan Jacobs Rand, and Judith Jacobs Blood never left her side. She also leaves behind her two sons-in-law Tony Blood and Juan Rivera, and four grandchildren: Alison Oxton, Justin Blood, Jenna Harris, and Casey Black, as well as four great-grandchildren. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)