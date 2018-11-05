Roberta (Cohen) Cowan

Roberta (Cohen) Cowan, 84 – late of Marshfield. Died on November 3, 2018 at Grace House in Windham, N.H.

A native of Skowhegan, Maine, Roberta attended Simmons College, graduating in 1956. She taught in the Pembroke elementary school for five years. Roberta was active in the Women’s Club, Gourmet Club, and Garden Club of Marshfield for many years. She was an avid bridge player, and also acted in local plays from high school until her first child was born.

Roberta helped manage the Marshfield optometry practice of her husband Burton Cowan until he passed away in 1996. She is survived by children Richard Cowan of Dracut, Jayne Cowan Moreau of Powell, Ohio, her daughter-in-law Karen Mirabito-Cowan, her son-in-law Matt Moreau, and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Maurice Cohen from Maine and Boca Raton, Fla., and her parents Ida and Harry Cohen of Everett.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 7 at 11 a.m., at the Torf Funeral Services, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, with internment in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. For an online guestbook and directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts.