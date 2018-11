Richard Zetzel

Richard Zetzel of Winthrop entered into rest on November 5, 2018.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Phillip and Edna (Berenson) Zetzel. Richard worked in construction throughout the Boston area.

He is survived by his wife Carole Zetzel of Winthrop and his son Jonas Zetzel of Surfside, Fla.

Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 7, at 11:45 a.m. (Torf)