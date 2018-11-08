Lila K. Musinsky

Lila K. Musinsky, of Swamp­scott, Salem and Peabody, entered into rest on November 7, 2018.

Born in Brookline on April 24, 1928, she remained close with her elementary school friends throughout her life. She earned an associate’s degree from Endicott College, after which she married her true love Melvin Musinsky on the day after Valentine’s Day, 1948. She moved to Swampscott, where they raised their family.

Lila was a devoted daughter, a wonderful mother, doting grandmother, and a terrific homemaker. A long-time member of Kernwood Country Club, she was an avid golfer, scoring her first hole-in-one at the age of 71. She continued to play golf into her 80s. Lila was also a master bridge player, a voracious reader, and a lover of symphony, art, and especially gardening. Most important throughout her life were her family and friends. Her devotion was evidenced by continued relationships she shared with them even as her Alzheimer’s progressed.

Lila was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Milton Kahn, and by Melvin Musinsky, her husband of 52 years, and by her sister Betty White and Betty’s husband Lesner and her brother Martin Kahn. She is survived by her children Ellen Musinsky and her spouse Diane Padilla, Amy Musinsky, and Susan Musinsky and her spouse David Krieger, her grandchildren Rebecca and Eli Krieger, as well as a huge and connected extended family.

While Lila’s disease changed her world in all ways, she continued with her interests and being with family and friends throughout the duration of her life. She moved to Legacy at the Kaplan Center in Peabody several years back. The family cannot fully express their thanks for the loving care provided by so many.

Funeral services were held on November 9, at Temple Emanuel, Marblehead, where she was a longtime member, and was followed by burial in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lila’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or the Kaplan Center, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guest book, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.