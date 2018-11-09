Esfir (Yablochnic) Genkin

Esfir (Yablochnic) Genkin, 86 – late of Lynn. Died on November 7, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Gutman Genkin. Devoted mother of Helena Romanovsky and her husband Alexander and Anna Tihonov and her husband Uri. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Tihonov and Michael Romanovsky. Loving sister of Raisa Chikvashvili. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Hannah (Fix) Yablochnic. Treasured mother-in-law of Svetlana and her family.

Esfir grew up in Moscow, Russia where she also raised her family. She was a sales manager before her retirement. Esfir moved to the United States in 1993, with her daughter Anna, to be with the rest of her family who had already moved to the States. She was a dedicated member of Zabota, where she enjoyed spending most of her days. She adored baking for community events in her building. But above all, Esfir cherished the time she spent with her family, and traveled throughout the country in order to do so.

A funeral service for Esfir will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment to follow at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.