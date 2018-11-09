Lois A. Werlan

Lois A. Werlan, 62 – late of Malden. Died on November 7, 2018.

Dear daughter of the late Eleanor (Katzman) and the late David Werlan and stepdaughter of Sandra Levin. Cherished sister of Marjorie E. Werlan. Special sister to Audrey and Ron Venooker and their family and Andrea Leopold and her family. Also survived by her extended family and friends.

Services at Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Sunday, November 11 at 1:30 p.m. Condolence calls may be made following the interment Sunday at the 9th Floor Room of Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverside Community Care, 270 Bridge St., Suite 301, Dedham, MA 02026 Attn: Rachel Johnson. (Goldman)