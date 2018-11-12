James E. Hill

James E. Hill, 68, of Winthrop, formerly of Brookline, passed away on November 10, 2018, after a yearlong valiant battle with stage 4 peritoneal carcinomatosis.

Beloved husband and best friend of Gail Paris of Winthrop, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Loving son of Eileen Hill of Newton and the late Martin Hill. Dear brother of Jerold Hill and his wife Patti of Newton, nephew of Myra Freedman of Needham and the late Melvin Freedman, and special cousin of Peter Feinberg and his wife Janet of Natick. He is survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

James, known to family and friends as Jim, Jimmy, or Soskie, was a graduate of Brookline High School 1968 and Bucknell University 1972. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he was the owner of Paris Distributors. He will be terribly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, was very easy going, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. There was not a day that went by that he didn’t make Gail laugh. James loved the ocean and beach, especially Salisbury Beach, the Red Sox, and the many dogs and Pulik who owned him.

Memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held at Temple Tifereth Israel, 98 Veterans Road,Winthrop, on Wednesday, November 14 at 12:00 p.m. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Gail Paris in Winthrop on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory can be made to his favorite and special charity: Conquer Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 973, Framingham, MA 01701. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com, call 617-889-2900, or visit www.legacy.com.