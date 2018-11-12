Phyllis (Moll) Grosser

Phyllis (Moll) Grosser, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, entered into rest on November 9, 2018 at the age of 86.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard Grosser. Devoted mother of Terri and her husband Jeffrey Goldberg of Lexington, and Melinda and her husband James Abbisso of Marblehead. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Rachel, Hannah, and Jennie Goldberg, and Jacob Abbisso. Loving aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. The loving sister of the late Samuel (and Louise) and Albert (and Rhoda) Moll. Sister-in-law of Morton (and the late Jacqueline) Grosser, and the late Alfred Grosser. Dear daughter of the late Raizel and Pesach Moll.

Phyllis grew up in Revere and was proud to be a part of the Moll legacy on Shirley Avenue. She loved to bake and cook and to gather with the family she loved so much. She was a member of Hadassah and the Brooksby Village Jewish Association. Phyllis also loved to speak Yiddish and to play mah johng. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched.

A funeral service for Phyllis was held on November 12 at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, with interment at Mishkan Tefila Cemetery in West Roxbury. Arrangements were under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.