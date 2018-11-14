Editorial: After Pittsburgh: vigilance and security

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 – Following last month’s Pittsburgh temple shooting where 11 congregants were killed on a Shabbat, Jewish organizations, synagogues and congregants have woken to a new America. Security is now on everyone’s mind, and for good reason. Mass shootings are occurring with alarming frequency in America, and anti-Semitism is soaring across the country. Just this week, the FBI reported that hate-crime incidents targeting Jews increased 37 percent in 2017.

In Greater Boston, it’s hard to ignore the increase in anti-Semitism. Over the last 18 months, over 30 anti-Semitic incidents have been reported in schools in the town of Reading. Just this month, police say a man who openly spouted anti-Semitic phrases assaulted a 66-year old woman on a Cambridge street; in Malden and Melrose, school officials found swastikas. Last month, a Salem beach wall was vandalized with swastikas and other hate speech that included the phrase “Kill Kykes” next to a portrait of Hitler.

How the increase in anti-Semitism will impact Jewish identity is unclear. This comes as American Jews are growing more secular, and unaffiliated. A 2013 Pew Research Center study reported that since 2000, 72 percent of all non-Orthodox Jews intermarried, less than one-third of American Jewry affiliated with a synagogue, and 32 percent of Jewish-born millennials described themselves as having no religion.

In order to protect those Jews who still affiliate, Jewish organizations are taking every incident seriously these days. Since the Pittsburgh tragedy, Jewish institutions and synagogues have met with law enforcement officials to review security plans and emergency scenarios about how to deal with active shooters. These security plans – which may range from installing video surveillance to adding security guards outside of the buildings – will strain the budgets of many of these institutions, which are already struggling to keep their doors open.

While security guards may not be required outside of all Jewish institutions, the cost of keeping Jews secure at prayer or at work will be prohibitive for many Jewish organizations. While some federal funding has been available in the past, a new national security fund is now required to keep Jewish institutions safe. Local and national Jewish organizational heads must make this a top priority.