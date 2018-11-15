After Pittsburgh massacre, local Jewish community reassesses security

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 – On Nov. 2-3, the first Shabbat after the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, Jews in Greater Boston and around the world headed to their synagogues as part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign to demonstrate they would not give into fear. On the North Shore, hundreds of Jews packed local places of worship.

But unease remains. A combination of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, a documented nationwide rise in anti-Semitism, and local acts of anti-Semitic vandalism have raised questions about how secure the Jewish community and its institutions are.

According to Robert Trestan, New England Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish institutions are teaming up with the ADL, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and local law enforcement to reevaluate their existing security procedures. CJP in 2016 invested $300,000 in enhancing community security.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from institutions that are looking to review their security procedures, and I think post-Pittsburgh, there are institutions that are feeling vulnerable,” Trestan said. “The Pittsburgh attack targeted Jews … a high level of security consciousness is a must in today’s world.”

Both the ADL and CJP have made important contributions to the security of the Jewish community. They have collaborated to bring in law enforcement for both general security training, and more targeted training on responding to bomb threats, active shooters, and many of the other threats facing places where Jews gather. CJP also has collaborated with the ADL and other organizations on developing a system called the Jewish Emergency Management System (JEMS), which provides advice and assistance on a variety of security issues.

After the Pittsburgh shooting, Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello met with members of the Marblehead Ministerial Association, an interfaith group of clergy, to discuss security procedures.

“We certainly try to keep a strong relationship with all of our houses of worship all the time,” said Picariello. “After any particular incident, we reevaluate where we’re at, and certainly, in light of Pittsburgh, we did reach out to the leaders of the temple and the JCC, etc. We had a good conversation.”

Swampscott Police Chief Ronald Madigan also met with a variety of faith leaders following the shooting.

“We’ve increased our presence in and around the temples, we’ve communicated with people from the synagogues, and reassured them that we’re aware of their heightened concerns,” said Madigan.

Rabbi Michael Ragozin of Congregation Shirat Hayam said the Jewish community is fortunate to have law enforcement on its side. “As [ADL National Director Emeritus] Abe Foxman put it, that’s the difference, between Bialystok and Minsk [throughout history] … in America, in this case, law enforcement went in, versus law enforcement being on the side of those perpetrating the anti-Semitism,” said Ragozin.

Although Jewish institutions on the North Shore declined to elaborate on the details of their security procedures, most noted that they are in the process of reevaluating them. Marty Schneer, executive director of the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore in Marblehead, said in a statement that the JCC has an established and regularly updated security plan. Schneer reported that the JCC is in constant communication with local law enforcement, has a resident security expert, and performs regular emergency drills with its staff.

Across Community Road, Epstein Hillel School Principal Amy Gold noted that the school coordinates with the JCC and Temple Sinai on security training and procedures. Like the JCC, Gold said that Epstein Hillel had a professional consultant write the school’s security plan, which was renewed at the beginning of the school year in September. Like many Jewish institutions, Epstein Hillel receives funding and security consulting from CJP.

In light of Pittsburgh, synagogue security is at the forefront of the conversation. Synagogues in Marblehead and Swampscott have followed many of the standard precautions as the JCC and Epstein Hillel.

Meanwhile, former Boston Police commissioner and security consultant Ed Davis noted that in general, American Jewish institutions are less protected than their overseas counterparts.

“It’s not normal to have a highly secure building at this point in time, but they have to look at that now,” said Davis. “I think you have to look at the models in Europe, and whether or not it’s time to put armed people outside the doors.”

President Trump ignited widespread debate when he suggested that the situation in Pittsburgh could have been different “if there was an armed guard inside the temple.” On the North Shore, rabbis are grappling with how to remain both welcoming and secure.

Rabbi David Meyer of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead does not believe that armed guards are an appropriate response.

“I don’t believe that more guns is the answer to gun violence, and I think that a better approach is a more overall recognition that gun violence has to be addressed in a number of ways,” said Meyer. “It’s difficult to strike a balance between security and welcome. We are a welcoming and inclusive congregation, but that openness can create vulnerability, so we certainly are always walking that fine line to strike that balance.”

Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez of Temple Sinai in Marblehead thinks much more needs to be done, including adding armed personnel. “I do believe in having somebody outdoors during services, just like we do on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I’m the only one who thinks people should have a gun outside, or even somebody outside the temple … prayers won’t stop bullets,” he said.

Rabbi Michael Ragozin of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott is confident that the appropriate balance can be struck. “I don’t see a conflict between welcome and security,” he said. “I think those two actually go hand in hand. We want you to come in here, and we want you to feel safe and secure in the place we’re inviting you.”