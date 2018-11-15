Hold Farrakhan and his associates responsible for their words and deeds

by

David Rosenberg

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 – After the massacre at the Tree of Life congregation, I am still angry and extremely disappointed by the politicization of this horrible atrocity. Indeed, I was horrified to hear our own local state representative orate at the support ceremony at Temple Sinai the following day, that the key to fixing the situation was to go out and vote, presumably for a Democrat. If we want to be honest, anti-Semitism transcends politics and partisanship. Yes, I am sure Trump’s rhetoric and lack of identifying and condemning alt-right groups has led to increased racism of all types by an extreme fringe of those on the right. However, one could easily argue that it is liberal progressives and the mainstream of those on the left that propagates the majority of anti-Semitism in the world.

The simple fact is that it is politically correct to be an anti-Semite today. By way of example, the most public, hate-spewing, vitriolic anti-Semite today is Louis Farrakhan. His most recent diatribes contain phrases which state Jews are “satanic” termites, and Adolph Hitler “was a very great man.” Why is this most evil person consistently supported by those on the left?

The Congressional Black Caucus held a secret meeting with Farrakhan in 2005, but hid it from the public “to avoid controversy.” Twenty-one current members of the CBC, all Democrats, were at that meeting. All of them declined to denounce Farrakhan when asked this past year by The Daily Caller, the media outlet that broke the story. Moreover, many of them now openly support him. Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), stated, “I don’t regard Louis Farrakhan as an aberration or anything, I regard him as an outstanding human being.” The other 20 members are as follows:

• John Lewis (D-GA)

• Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

• Bobby Rush (D-IL)

• Maxine Waters (D-CA)

• Barbara Lee (D-CA)

• Eleanor Holmes Norton (Non-voting delegate, Washington D.C.)

• Alcee Hastings (D-FL)

• Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX)

• Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

• Bobby Scott (D-VA)

• Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

• Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

• Elijah Cummings (D-MD)

• Lacy Clay Jr. (D-MO)

• David Scott (D-GA)

• Greg N.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

• Emmanuel Cleaver (D-MO)

• Al Green (D-TX)

• Gwen Moore (D-WI)

The leaders of the recent Women’s March, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez all have ties to Farrakhan. In fact, Ms. Mallory referred to him by the acronym “GOAT”: “greatest of all time.”

A new photo of Farrakhan recently made the national news (via FOX, not CNN or MSNBC). The photo clearly shows Farrakhan standing next to a smiling Barack Obama at a meeting in 2005. “The journalist who took the photo said he suppressed its publication to protect Obama’s presidential aspirations.”

Lastly, the Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison (D-MN), once defended Farrakhan from charges of anti-Semitism. While he later disassociated himself from Farrakhan, and maintained the posture that he never met with him again, that turned out to be false. He was present with Farrakhan at several meetings, including one with the then president of Iran.

Unfortunately, the honorable Louis Farrakhan is but one example of politically correct anti-Semitism. There is a plethora of others on the left, many stemming from the thinly-disguised Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement. Google the terms “anti-Semitism” and “college campuses” and you’ll find numerous cases.

So, what can we do in the face of the largest deadly anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history? The answer is quite simple. We must point out all types of racism and hold those accountable responsible. There should be a portion of this very newspaper that is devoted to it on a regular basis. I suggest that all of our politicians have a responsibility to shout out and condemn racism and bigotry whenever it occurs, but especially with members of their own party. Our Democratic delegation certainly has a lot of work to do.

David Rosenberg writes from Marblehead.