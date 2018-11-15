Jamie Blau

Jamie Blau, of Natick, formerly of Framingham, entered into rest on November 12, 2018, at the age of 25. Beloved daughter of Fred and Harriet Blau, loving sister of Elyse Blau, and cherished granddaughter of Faith Kramer.

Jamie grew up in Framingham, graduated from the University of Delaware summa cum laude with a degree in medical laboratory science. She loved her work as a medical microbiologist. She had a passion for animals, especially monarch butterflies, chickens, frogs, her bird Kiwi, and her rat Charlie. She loved nature, pottery, jewelry making, and painting. She also had a unique and sharp sense of humor and she cherished time spent with family, and friends.

A funeral service for Jamie was held on November 15, 2018 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lakeshore Road Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Research, or Monarch Butterfly conservation. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.