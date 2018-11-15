Joan Goldman Finn

Joan Goldman Finn, of Marblehead, passed away on November 14, 2018, from cancer at the age of 67.

She was born in Lynn, the daughter of Carolyn Trockman Goldman and Harris Lee Goldman, both deceased. She graduated from Lesley College with a BA in Special Education and a MA in Counseling; she taught Special Education in the Medford school system for eight years.

She leaves her loving husband of 35 years, Michael Finn, who resides in Marblehead. She is also survived by her two sons and their wonderful wives: Andrew and Stephanie Finn of Arlington, Va., and Douglas and Emily Finn, who reside in East Boston. Joan leaves her beautiful grandchild, Caroline Juliet Finn, who gave Joan so much happiness and hope throughout her illness. Joan is survived by her sister-in-law and brother, Jody and Chuck Goldman of Swampscott; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Renee and Steven Finn of Natick, and Dayle and David Finn of Lady Lake, Fla.; and all their children. She also leaves her dear Aunt Maxine Goldman of Swampscott, wife of Bozie Goldman, who is deceased. She also leaves their children, with whom she joyously shared childhood into adulthood.

Joan loved working as a volunteer for charitable causes and spent her free time supporting several organizations that she cared deeply about. When her children were in school, she co-chaired two Showhouse Galas and Jewish Book Months for the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. She served as a member of the Epstein Hillel Academy School Committee, as well as co-chairing its Annual Gala Event for many years. She also co-led groups of abused women at what was previously known as HAWC (Help for Abused Women and Children) in Salem.

Joan loved sports, especially her Patriots and Red Sox. She loved entertaining and decorating her dinner table. She adored the “Canasta Girls,” Roz and Fern, who drove her to Dana Farber for every appointment; and Carol, who flew in from Denver on a regular basis to lend her unwavering support. She felt blessed by the outpouring of concern from her wonderful friends and the local community, whose love gave her the strength to see her through her battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, November 16 at Temple Emanu-el in Marblehead. Burial will be private. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, November 18 at the home of Michael Finn. Hours are 1-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, or Epstein Hillel Academy, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.