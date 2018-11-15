Outside America, temples are always on guard

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 – When Alison Brookes’ relatives from London visited Marblehead’s Temple Sinai, they were surprised at how easy it was to walk in for a temple band event on a Sunday.

In London, a metal rail surrounds their synagogue. Guards stand outside gates, and everyone entering must present themselves. Volunteer congregants also patrol the synagogue in two-hour rotations. According to Brookes, there is similar security in synagogues throughout the UK.

When Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez’s father visited the temple from Panama, he had a similar reaction. “I always told my board every time my father comes to visit me every few months, every time, the first thing that shocks him is there’s no security in our synagogues and churches,” said Cohen-Henriquez.

Security in America is often less intense than it is in synagogues in other parts of the world. In Europe, most synagogues are guarded by a combination of police and volunteer guards. In Italy, for example, soldiers carry machine guns outside of synagogues. Europe’s largest, the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest, is guarded by teams of U.S. and Israeli-trained specialists.

Just as in the United States, security in Europe is often ramped up after terrorist attacks. However, Brookes wondered if it could also be a result of a long, tragic European Jewish history that is different from the American Jewish experience.

“Throughout history, all over Europe, Jews were perceived as the other,” said Brookes. “In the 15th century, Jews were expelled from Spain. In the 19th, there were pogroms. In the 20th, there was Hitler. In the 21st, Islamist and white nationalist extremism. Jewish people came to North America to be safer and we might forget, as generations pass, that we were not safe before. As a result, I think European Jewish people have a sharper instinct for the potential danger inherent in being Jewish.”

Ed Davis, a security expert and the former police commissioner of Boston, said that many American synagogues have used aspects of the European model, and expects more may do so in the wake of the Pittsburgh massacre.

“In the past, what they’ve done is they’ve relied on public authorities to be present and to have a show of force with armed, uniformed police personnel,” said Davis. “There have also been very low-key, more or less undercover people who were part of the congregation, and maybe one or two people who were armed. But they were never armed in an overt way. However, I think you have to look at the models in Europe, and whether or not it’s time to put armed individuals in high-profile locations outside the door.”

In Israel, there is high-level security just about everywhere. However, according to Jerusalem native Rachel Jacobson, now of Swampscott, synagogues in Israel are in fact less protected than many other buildings.

“The less secured are the synagogues and the temples in Israel, because they’re always open for people to come in and out,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson also pointed out that from a young age, Israelis are trained to be alert to their surroundings, and this diligence grows when they serve in the army.

“Every Israeli is taught to be alert – in school you are taught, at home you are taught,” said Jacobson. “Not all synagogues are secure, but first of all, people know everyone who belongs to the synagogue, and I think Israelis also have good eyes to strangers from outside – language, accent – and anything that looks suspicious to them, they will report it in a second.”

Brookes recounted a similar situation while visiting a synagogue in Gibraltar, a British territory on the southern tip of Spain. Synagogue volunteers in Gibraltar try to ascertain that visitors to the synagogue are Jewish.

“As you walk in through the door, the first thing that happens is you get met by somebody who says, ‘Who are you?’ And then: ‘What’s your name, what’s your Hebrew name, where were you bar mitzvahed?’” she recalled. “And they’re supposed to look at your passport.”

Brookes noted that in Gibraltar, the synagogues are unmarked, and look like any other building on the street.

That is the other option: instead of fences and guards, synagogues sometimes disappear into intentional obscurity. That’s the memory for Emma Belitsky of Boston, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. All forms of religious activity were banned, but Belitsky said Jews needed to be especially careful. There were no synagogues, and any Jewish activity was practiced secretly in homes, behind closed curtains.

“It was kind of underground. And every time I would go to Passover or the New Year, I would lie to my friends – I would say it’s somebody’s birthday,” said Belitsky. “For Jewish people, just being Jewish was a curse.”

For Davis, retreating into the shadows, as so many Jews all over the world have had to do, is not the solution.

“You should not take symbols off of your building or try to operate in secret – that’s a terrible statement about our society, and it reminds you of repressive regimes,” he said. “So I think that you follow the British model here: Keep calm and carry on.”