Gregory T. O’Gorman, 52 – late of Swampscott. Entered into rest on November 14, 2018, with his wife and daughters by his side following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

He was the adoring husband of Jessica Drew O’Gorman; devoted father of Anna and Paige; dear son of Patrick and Helen Jean O’Gorman of Valley Cottage, N.Y.; loving brother of James (Cindy) O’Gorman of Valley Cottage, N.Y., Kelly Pifer (Allen) of Boalsburg, Penn.; beloved son-in-law of Peter and Deanna Drew of Manhattan, N.Y., and Muriel Drew of Roslyn, N.Y. Greg is also survived by an incredible group of extended family members. He was pre-deceased by his sister Peggy O’Gorman.

Born in Nyack, N.Y., Gregory attended Nyack public schools and went on to graduate from Northeastern University, cum laude, with a BS in Business Administration/Accounting. He went on to pursue a career as a successful certified public accountant. Greg was a partner at CRR, LLP in Wakefield. Greg was a dedicated member of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, as well as the American Institute of CPAs since 1993.

He volunteered with Room to Dream Foundation and served as treasurer of Swampscott/Nahant youth lacrosse. Greg enjoyed coaching lacrosse, cycling with Marblehead Velo Club and spending time with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service was held for Greg on November 19, at Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead. Interment was held privately. Shiva will be observed at the O’Gorman home on Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Greg can be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to All Care Hospice, Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901.

