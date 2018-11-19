Shirley M. Gilgulin

Shirley M. Gilgulin, of Saugus, entered into rest on November 17, 2018 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Alan G. Gilgulin.

Born on March 29, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Annie (Weiner) Dryer. She is survived her brother, Sydney Dryer of Israel, and many loving nieces and nephews and their children.

Shirley grew up in London, England. She was employed for many years as a banking secretary. She was a dedicated member of Hadassah, the Congregation and Sisterhood of Congregation Ahavas Sholom of Saugus, and Tontoquon Chapter of Eastern Star.

A graveside service for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 1 p.m., at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. Shiva will be observed immediately following interment at Shirley’s late residence in Saugus until 5 p.m. Shiva will continue on Wednesday, November 21 and Thursday, November 22 from 2 until 5 p.m., and 7 until 9 p.m. Visitor parking is available to the right of her home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s memory to Congregation Ahavas Sholom, c/o William Nadler, 123 Rumney Marsh Terrace, Saugus, MA 01906. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.