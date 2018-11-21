Letter to the Editor: Lynn’s old mikvah was owned by Mikvat Bnot Yisrael

NOVEMBER 22, 2018 – In his article, “Chabad’s new mikvah to open Nov. 25” (The Jewish Journal, November 15, 2018), Steven Rosenberg writes: “The new mikvah will replace the old immersion pool that was housed at the former site of Congregation Ahabat Sholom in Lynn. That mikvah fell into disrepair over a decade ago.”

In case your readers may be unaware and as a point of clarification, please note that that mikvah was legally owned and operated by Mikvat Bnot Yisrael Incorporated. The governance, by-laws, and state-certified Articles of Organization of that entity were entirely separate from those of Ahabat Sholom.

Marc E. Winer, President, Ahabat Sholom, Marblehead