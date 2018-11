Letter to the Editor: Siegel is missed by congregants in NJ

NOVEMBER 22, 2018 – Bruce Siegel (Honorable Menschion, Jewish Journal, Nov. 11) is a top-notch cantor, a talented musician, and most importantly, a wonderful human being. As a congregant from Bruce’s and Anne’s former shul in N.J., I miss them very much and wish them health and happiness for many years.

Steven Schwaber, Allenwood, NJ