Sylvia Thelma Shoer

Sylvia Thelma Shoer, 95, of North Hampton, N.H., formerly of Swampscott, passed away at her home on November 19, 2018, surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers. Sylvia was born on October 7, 1923, in Swampscott Hospital. She raised her family with her husband Paul in Swampscott, until they retired to North Hampton in 1986.

Sylvia lost her father early in life, in 1941 when she was only 18 years old. To help her family, she entered the workforce early, working as a civilian assistant to the commanding officer at Fort Dawes on Deer Island in Boston Harbor. One of Sylvia’s strongest memories of her service at Fort Dawes during World War II was going out on a balcony with her boss to wave to the troop ships as they left Boston Harbor for the war in Europe. She felt it was her duty to try to provide one last wave and smile to the boys heading into harm’s way.

Shortly after the war ended, she met her future husband, Paul. They were married in July of 1948 and spent the next 68 years together, until his passing in February of 2016. While Sylvia came from a small family, Paul came from a large one and Sylvia found herself with nine brothers and sisters-in-law who became lifelong friends and family members.

Sylvia devoted herself to her children, grandchildren, and large extended family. She was equally devoted to her mother and sister from a very young age. Sylvia volunteered with Hadassah and the JCC of the North Shore over the years.

Sylvia was predeceased by her father Isadore Stone in 1941, her sister Myrtle Masow in 1986, and her mother Lena Feldman Stone in 1990.

She is survived by her son Larry Shoer and daughter-in-law Emily Rose of Lancaster, their children Joseph Shoer and spouse Nicole Sharp of Denver, Colo., Leah Shoer and her spouse Nathan Strutt of Beaverton, Ore., and Rebecca Shoer of Silver Spring, Md.; her daughter Cindy Shoer and son-in-law Bob Johnson of Beverly, their children Eben and his spouse Kelley Johnson of Salem, Conn., active duty Coast Guardsman Lance Johnson of Sackets Harbor, N.Y.; and her son MJ and daughter-in-law Jennifer Shoer of Portsmouth, N.H., and their children Hannah of Portsmouth, N.H., Farmington, N.H., Police Officer Molly Shoer of Dover, N.H., and Noah of Portsmouth, N.H.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 23 at 10 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, followed by internment at the Temple Sinai Cemetery, Danvers. Friends and family will gather immediately afterward at the former residence of Sylvia and Paul Shoer. Shiva will be on Sunday, 2-7 p.m., Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.

The family is eternally grateful for the loving and devoted care provided to their parents, most notably by Janice McClary and Deb Griffin, along with the caring staff of Extended Family. The family also wishes to acknowledge the support and care of the staff of Rockingham Hospice. Our parents were able to live out their dream to remain in their retirement home until their passing thanks to these wonderful individuals.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Sylvia’s memory to Hadassah, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 1100, New York, NY 10268-1100 or http://www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give/ or Rockingham Hospice c/o Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive, Exeter, NH 03833.