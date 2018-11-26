Anita (Marshall) Sloane

Anita Sloane (neé Marshall), born February 7, 1922, in Holyoke, currently of Boca Raton, Fla., and Chestnut Hill, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 20, 2018, under the gracious care of High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill. She was predeceased by her parents William and Rebecca (Freidman) Marshall, her sister Frances (Marshall) Karukin, and her brother Max Marshall. She was 96.

At a time when less than 5% of women in the United States attended college, Anita was a pioneer, graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst (then known as Massachusetts State College), with a degree in English in 1943. While attending college, Anita was active in her sorority, Sigma Iota, serving as both secretary and vice president, and was honored as the Winter Carnival Queen in 1942.

Throughout her life, Anita had many hobbies and talents. She was an avid bridge player, a worldly traveler, and pursued numerous artistic endeavors, including silversmithing, painting, and gourmet cooking. Further, Anita was a hostess extraordinaire, frequently entertaining for friends and family with lavish parties and delicious dinners.

Anita met her husband, James D. Cohen, while attending college and followed him to Illinois and Wyoming, where he was stationed with the Army during World War II. The couple had three children together, but, sadly, James passed away at a young age due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

Anita found love a second time, marrying the “candy man,” Nathan Sloane, of Chelsea and Belmont, who also predeceased her. Anita leaves behind her children Laura (Cohen) Korn, of Stoneham, Deborah (Cohen) LaPierre and her husband David LaPierre of West Newbury, and Richard Cohen of Deland, Fla. Anita was a proud grandmother will be missed by her grandchildren Sarah Keenan of Amesbury, James LaPierre and his fianceé Desirae Boucher of Haverhill, and Rebecca LaPierre, Esq., of Bangor, Maine. She is also the original “Gigi” (great-grandmother) to Randall Blakelock of Amesbury, Alexander Blakelock of Revere, and Orrin LaPierre and Caydence Gatchell, both of Haverhill. Anita further leaves behind an extended family, Helen (Sloane) Brookner, her husband Steve Brookner, and their sons Mark and Gary, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Anita was held on November 23, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, followed by interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. Donations in memory of Anita may be sent to the The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or to The Mass General Fund, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.