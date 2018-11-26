Celia A. (Waitzkin) Blum

Celia A. (Waitzkin) Blum, 100, – late of Cambridge. Died on November 24, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Leonard Blum. Daughter of the late Freda and Joseph Waitzkin. Loving mother of Howard Blum, Sereda Blum, and Barry Blum. Dear sister of the late Abe Waitzkin.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden. on Tuesday, November 27 at 12 noon. Interment follows in Everett. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.