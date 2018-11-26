Eleanore Enid “E” Gateman

Eleanore Enid “E” Gateman, 78 – late of Swampscott. Died on November 20, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Jack Gateman.

Born in Everett on May 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Sylvia (Lampert) Pinstein. Enid was a lifelong learner, having earned two master’s degrees from Salem State University. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her husband, Enid is survived by her children Lori Gajewski and her husband Michael of Swampscott, and William Gateman and his wife Jodi of Swampscott; her grandchildren Brian, Bradley, Brendan, Matthew, Nicolette, Taylor, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren Brooke, Benjamin, Grace and Aubrey; and her brother Howard Pinstein and his wife Rene of Jamaica Plain. Enid was the sister-in-law of Samuel Gateman of Las Vegas, Nev., and Shirley Keselman and her husband Carl of Lexington; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joyce Harwood and Linda Hill.

A funeral service was held on November 25 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.