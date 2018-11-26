Janet Bloom Schlein

Janet Bloom Schlein, 88, late of Beverly, passed away on November 23, 2018, at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody. She was the beloved wife of Herbert N Schlein.

Born in New Haven, Conn., Janet was the daughter of Harry and Carrie (Isenberg) Bloom. She graduated from Simmons College in 1952 and married Herb days after her graduation. They were married for 60 years before Herb passed in 2013.

For 30 years, Janet worked as a school librarian for the Beverly public school system. She started at the elementary level and later “graduated” to Memorial Middle School.

Janet co-founded the Beverly Chapter of the League of Woman Voters and was among the incorporators of what is now The Beverly Children’s Learning Center. She served as Treasurer of the Gloucester Sisterhood-Hadassah and President of Simmons Class of 1952. She was the co-author of “The Jews of Cape Ann,” an oral history of the Jewish Community of Gloucester and Rockport. She was a longtime member of Temple Ahavat Achim of Gloucester.

Janet is survived by her children Robert and Elizabeth Schlein, and Marilyn and Bobby Kramer, all of Beverly, and her grandchildren Ally, Corey, Maxine, and Nate. She is also survived by her brother David Bloom and his wife Nancy of Westport, Conn., and her three nephews and their families. Janet was predeceased by her son Harry in 1966.

Services at 11 a.m., on November 27 at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop Street, Beverly. Burial to follow at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Cole Street, Beverly. Memorial observance at the home of Marilyn and Bobby Kramer following services until 4 p.m., and will continue from 6-8 p.m.; and on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the library at Beverly Children’s Learning Center, 550 Cabot St., Beverly. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.