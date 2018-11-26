Lewis Pollack

Lewis Pollack, 87 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Lynnfield and Saugus, entered into rest on November 20, 2018 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Pollack. Devoted father of Dr. Susan (Pollack) Cheloff and her husband Alec, and Dr. Charles Pollack and his wife Sherry. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Aviva, Abraham, and Cynthia. The loving brother of Melvin Pollack. Dear son of the late Joe and Ruth Pollack.

Lewis grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts, and after graduating from Lynn Classical went on to graduate from Boston University, served as a medic in the Army, and then the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Public Health. Moving back to Boston, he raised his family in Saugus and worked in the Boston Department of Health and Hospitals, first as a public health administrator who worked to begin the Neighborhood Health Initiative, and later became Commissioner of Health and Hospitals. He was a dedicated member of many health organizations and committees, working tirelessly to bring health care to all. He also volunteered for many years as a Board Member of the Lynn Health Center.

He loved sports, playing baseball, football, and hockey through college, and in later years was an avid golfer. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Lewis was held on November 23, at Congregation Ahabat Shalom, Lynn, with interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Lynn Community Health Center, 269 Union St., Lynn MA 01901, or the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128.