Myrna (Rosenfield) Sparks

Myrna (Rosenfield) Sparks, 85, of Swampscott, entered eternal rest on November 22, 2018.

Myrna was the beloved wife of Albert Sparks and the devoted mother of Lorri and George Kleiner, Joan and Richard Kessel, Debra and Douglas Stevens, and Amy Moran and William Kremer. She was the cherished grandmother of Jeffrey and Brooke Kessel, Bradley Kessel and his girlfriend Rebecca Cramer, Rachel Moran, and Matthew Moran.

Myrna was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to Pearl and Lazarus Rosenfield. She attended Simmons College and graduated from Salem State College with a degree in education. On July 5, 1952, she married Albert Bailey Sparks from Malden, who was the love of her life. They were very happily married for 66 years. Time with her family was of the utmost importance to her.

She was always very involved in the community with all her book clubs, and her love of the arts; she was a docent at the Peabody Essex Museum. She was a wonderful friend as well, with many of her close friendships lasting over 50 years. She was predeceased by her older brother Ronald.

Services were held at Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead, on November 25. A private burial followed. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Myrna’s memory may be donated to Mass General Development Office, Attention Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston MA, 02114 (please include “in memory of Myrna Sparks”). Donations will be put in a fund for lung cancer research. Or donations may be sent to Care Dimensions, Suite B-102, 75 Sylvan, St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit www.goldmanfc.com.