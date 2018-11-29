Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley marks return to Andover

NOVEMBER 22, 2018 – Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) of the Merrimack Valley celebrated its return to Andover and dedication of its new space last week at its new location at Building 6, Dundee Park, Suite 301, Dundee Park Drive in Andover.

“It is my hope and prayer that our new CBI home will give us even more of an opportunity to serve G-d, to serve our synagogue community, and to serve the greater community with love and kindness, with humility and gratitude, and with caring and compassion,” said Rabbi Howard Mandell.

Social action and social justice are pillars of faith at Congregational Beth Israel. In keeping with these spiritual pillars, the dedication ceremony featured Mandell, Senator Barbara L’Italien, Andover Selectwoman Annie Gilbert, state Representative Tram Nguyen and attorney Bob Goldman.