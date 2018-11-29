Esta Epstein named chair of ADL’s Board of Directors

NOVEMBER 22, 2018 – The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced the election of Esta Gordon Epstein as Chair of ADL’s Board of Directors. A Boston native and longtime leader with both the national organization and in the New England region, Epstein becomes the second woman to assume ADL’s top volunteer role in the organization’s 105-year history.

“We are truly blessed and fortunate to have Esta Epstein stepping into our top volunteer leadership role,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL chief executive officer and national director.

Epstein will serve a three-year term as chair of the board, replacing outgoing chair Marvin D. Nathan. The gavel was passed earlier this week during ADL’s 2018 annual meeting in Houston.

“I am honored, humbled and privileged to assume the position of board chair,” Epstein said. “At this difficult time in our Jewish history, it is more important than ever for ADL to continue its crucial work. Over the past 11 days, we have seen how so many people around the country depend upon us for help and guidance in the face of anti-Semitism.”

Epstein has held a number of leadership positions at ADL over the last three decades. She has served on the National Advisory and Executive Committees and has chaired the Education and Regional Operations committees. She has traveled extensively on ADL missions to Europe, Israel and South America.

As regional board chair, Epstein spearheaded ADL’s RESPECT billboard campaign with the Boston Celtics and encouraged ADL’s efforts to ensure the passage of anti-bullying legislation in Massachusetts.