FIDF New England raises over $1 million

NOVEMBER 22, 2018 – Over 1,200 New Englanders gathered Nov. 7 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) New England Annual Dinner, raising more than $1 million for FIDF well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

The evening featured award-winning Israeli investigative journalist for The New York Times and best-selling author of six books, Ronen Bergman. The New England community also saluted one of their own, 2nd Lt. Amit, a Boston native and Lone Soldier – one who immigrates to Israel without immediate family in order to serve in the IDF. Currently the Deputy Company Commander of Operations’ Sergeants in the Ground Forces, he returned home for a visit and attended this extraordinary event.

Chairing the dinner were FIDF National Board Member and New England Region Board Chair Sharon Mishkin, and FIDF National Board Member and New England Region First Vice Chair Dr. Rosaline Barron. Other distinguished guests included FIDF National Vice President Marc Perlman; FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir; Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gila Klifi-Amir; and FIDF New England Executive Director Guy Ronen.

“As it is every year, our dinner was an amazing opportunity for supporters to connect with the brave soldiers who benefit from FIDF’s well-being and educational programs,” said Ronen. “It is one of the New England community’s most prominent events, not just a fundraiser but a chance to show the tremendous impact we have on the lives of these young men and women.”

The event, which raised funds for FIDF well being and educational programs for IDF soldiers, also featured a performance by the IDF Musical Ensemble.