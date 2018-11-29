Lappin’s Teen Israel Advocacy Fellows graduation set for Jan. 13

NOVEMBER 29, 2018 – Lappin Foundation’s 2019 Teen Israel Advocacy Fellows, all alumni of a teen Israel experience, meet monthly to learn advocacy skills necessary to be pro-Israel activists. Their November class was about the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

Danielle Harsip, Boston area director of AIPAC, was the guest speaker. Harsip encouraged teens to connect with their elected members of Congress to further promote U.S. support for Israel.

Graduation for the 2019 cohort of Fellows will be held on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody. Keynote speaker will be Jacob Baime, executive director of Israel on Campus Coalition, whose mission is to inspire American college students to see Israel as a source of pride and empower them to stand up for Israel on campus. Graduation is free and open to the community.

Contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 for more information.