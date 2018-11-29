Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty moves Marblehead office to historic corner

NOVEMBER 29, 2018 – Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty has moved its Marblehead office to One Essex Street. “We are excited to move our Marblehead office to this highly visible and convenient location. As the North Shore’s exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty agency, Essex Street is a perfect spot to welcome people to the heart of Marblehead,” notes President Phyllis Sagan.

“This historic corner has long been associated with real estate,” notes Partner Michael Cannuscio. “We are thrilled to open the window to Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty’s access to its media partners, auction clientele and global network,” says Cannuscio. The Essex Street office in Marblehead is a modern and inviting space for Sagan Harborside International Realty’s 80 agents to welcome clients along with its updated Swampscott office located at 300 Salem Street in Swampscott,” says Cannuscio.

“Our priority remains interacting with our clients and the community in real time delivering excellent client service and fostering lifelong relationships,” says Sagan. The Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty team invites you to stop by the Essex Street office and bring an item for a food drive to be donated to local charities during the holiday season.

“We strategically placed ourselves at this corner to be a convenient destination to help clients with all their real estate needs. We are committed to elevating the real estate experience and look forward to working with you,” says Cannuscio, who thanks neighborhood businesses and local vendors for their warm welcome.

For more information, visit saganharborside.com.