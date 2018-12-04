Elaine H. (Gordon) Flashner

Elaine H. (Gordon) Flashner, 91 – formerly of Randolph, Stoughton and Revere. Died on December 1, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Harold Flashner. Beloved mother of Michael and his wife Carmen Flashner, and Susan Flashner-Fineman and her husband Neal Fineman. Adored grandmother of David Flashner, Danielle Flashner, Ariella Leibner, and Seth Fineman. Proud great-grandmother to Shalom and Menachem Leibner. Dear sister of the late Shirley Kraiterman. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody on December 2. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hebrew Senior Life or Perkins School for the Blind. (Goldman)